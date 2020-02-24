ACAC Adds VP, Regulatory Affairs

Mike Jacobs, VP of regulatory affairs at ITTA, has joined ACA Connects as VP of regulatory affairs.

Before joining ITTA in 2016, Jacobs was an attorney with the FCC, including legal advisor to the chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

“I’m thrilled that Mike Jacobs has joined ACA Connects to help our members navigate the complicated legal and regulatory landscape that challenges independent video and broadband providers on a daily basis," said ACA president Matt Polka. "I have no doubt that Mike, with his background as an experienced legal advocate, will make lasting contributions to our progress in the months and years ahead."