ACA/ATVA Take Out Retrans Ad

The American Cable Association and the American Television Alliance are running a new ad on cable systems around the country firing back at broadcasters over its "Keep My TV" campaign.

It is the latest volley in the ongoing retrans war. ATVA petitioned the FCC for retrans changes saying broadcasters' unreasonable terms and joint negotiations were leading to higher prices and blackouts. Broadcasters pushed back, saying costly cable channels were boosting bills, and encouraging Congress to target cable prices.

The ACA/ATVA 30-second ad tells consumers not to be fooled by broadcasters claims about preserving free TV, saying pay TV customers are paying broadcasters billions of dollars ($3.3 billion in 2013) in retrans fees, some of which are passed along to customers.

"Broadcasters are clearly willing to do just about anything to save retransmission consent," ACA CEO and President Matt Polka said. "ACA is working with ATVA to make sure that consumers have access to accurate information regarding our nation's outdated TV rules."

Check out the cable ad here.