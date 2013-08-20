ACA Wants FCC to Clarify CAF Support Modeling

The American Cable Association has sent a

letter to the FCC asking for clarification on why census blocks containing the

White House, Capitol, and National Mall would show up under the FCC's Connect

America Fund's (CAF) model as unserved areas eligible for government broadband

subsidies. ACA says that might be OK, but wants to make sure the FCC didn't

mistakenly include those and other census blocks among the ranks of the

subsidy-eligible.

"ACA would not

have expected census blocks within this census block group to be eligible for

funding under a CAF program dedicated to supporting broadband deployment in

rural or high-cost areas," the group said. ACA represents small and

midsized cable operators concerned about the government subsidizing competition

to existing service.

ACA, which has been

working with the FCC as it provides cost modeling for the Universal Service

Fund subsidies it is migrating from phone to broadband support.

"ACA has been

examining results produced by the current version of the CACM, including the

model's unexpected provision of support in certain areas within major urban

markets," ACA said. "Because these results seem to run counter to the

objectives of the CAF, ACA asks the [Wirelines Competition] Bureau to analyze

them to determine whether support is warranted, and if it is not warranted, the

Bureau should use its authority to address this issue."

ACA concedes there

may be good reason why those and other urban census blocks qualify for support,

but also says that some of the FCC's Connect America Cost Model data is not

accessible, so that ACA could not determine that.

ACA says its

analysis of the cost modeling data the FCC made public June 25, over $33 million in support is

allocated to the 10 most populous census blocks. Those include blocks

containing Logan National Airport in Boston, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and Arlington Cemetery outside of Washington.

Again, it says that

may be okay, since those blocks may include portions that "are not densely

populated, currently served, or easily accessible." But ACA wants to make

sure that is the case. "Because of these unexpected results, ACA asks that

the Bureau determine whether the areas identified by ACA, as well as similarly

situated areas, are receiving support in error," ACA said.