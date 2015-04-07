ACA: Video Could Become Losing Proposition

The American Cable Association said the key barrier to broadband deployment remains the high cost of programming and that, without some relief, the video portion of the triple play could become unsustainable for smaller operators.

The organization originally made that point to the Federal Communications Commission in initial comments on the Sec. 706 deployment report and reiterated that sentiment this week in reply comments.

In the Sec. 706 report to Congress, the FCC once again concluded that advanced telecommunications was not being deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely manner and asked for input on steps it could take ASAP to address that shortfall.

