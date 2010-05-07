ACA: Title II Is Risky Business

The American Cable Association says it will work with the

FCC on the "right result" for consumers and operators as the

commission tries to clarify its broadband regulatory powers, but says

classifying it under Title II is risky business.

In a statement, ACA President Matthew Polka said the

association appreciates the FCC's attempt to find a middle ground, but that

Title II classification, even with the FCC's promise not to apply most of those

common carrier regulations, "creates uncertainty in the market and runs

the risk of producing unintended consequences, especially for small and

mid-sized operators."

The FCC Thursday (May 6) officially unveiled its "third

way" approach in response to a federal court decision in the

Comcast/BitTorrent case that the FCC had not justified its authority regulate

broadband network management.

Operators argue the move could prove a disincentive to investment and make

it difficult to manage their networks to provide the best customer experience

for their subscribers.