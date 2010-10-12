ACA Targets Case For Comcast/NBCU Conditions

The American Cable Association continues to push

the FCC to adopt conditions on the Comcast/NBCU deal that it says

would reduce the competitive harms to its members.

In a filing with the commission this week, ACA

said its proposals did not go much beyond previous conditions on vertical

mergers--like DirecTV/News Corp. and Time Warner Cable--and would "temper

both the vertical and horizontal harms."

ACA wants Comcast/NBCU to have to make its TV

stations and regional sports nets (RSNs) available to other pay TV distributors

on a stand-alone basis, something station and cable news

channel owner Allbritton Communications is also

arguing strongly for.

It also wants independent baseball-style

arbitration for stations, RSNs and national cable nets, a prohibition on charging

smaller cable operators more than 5% more than the lowest price paid by a

competing pay provider in a market for the NBC station or

RSN.

ACA has pitched those conditions before, but

said it was weighing in again to provide more explanation, point out the

"shortcomings" in previous conditions on vertical mergers and to

cover the horizontal issues it sees.

There have been reports that the FCC is

considering arbitration conditions like those on DirecTV/News Corp. An FCC

spokesperson had no comment, but the fact that the FCC would be talking

with industry players about similar conditions,

given their precedent in prior vertical transactions, is not surprising.

The FCC and Justice Department are currently vetting the proposed $30

billion joint venture that would put Comcast in charge of NBC Universal. A

decision is expected by the end of this year or early next.