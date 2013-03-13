ACA Summit: Sen. Heller Says Video Regs Need Reboot

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) said Wednesday that

it made no sense that cable operators delivering video over a pipe into the

home would be regulated while over-the-top providers are not. "So, you are

left with older companies regulated and newer, innovative companies

unregulated. And they are doing, frankly, the exact same thing."

Heller,

a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, drew applause from the small and

midsized cable operators gathered for the annual American Cable Association

summit in Washington when he said that the

committee should look into outdated cable Act and 1996 Communications Act regs

as part of a broader review of video regulation in general

He

said that as the world barreled toward an all-IP future, he wasn't sure there

was sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 200 million plus households

streaming the Super Bowl.

What

was the government doing about that? Not enough, he said, and pledged to try an

correct that. It will be a tall order given that he is in the minority.

Heller

said he would continue to push for FCC process reform, including cost-benefit

analyses of regulations, making sure when the FCC does make a decision it

doesn't do so "between midnight and 3

a.m.," and that the FCC runs any potential regulatory changes

by industry first.

Heller

had no answer to a question from the audience about whether broadcasters should

be able to continue to "blackmail" cable operators through retrans

negotiations. Heller said the issue was complicated and added that

"everyone is unhappy. He did say that retrans would come up in the Satellite

Television Extension and Localism Act reauthorization, adding that was as it

should be. "I think we should have a broad discussion on the future of

video."

Saying

the Congress needed to factor the challenges of small and mid-sized operators

continuing to provide competitive services into that equation, Heller said:

"I don't think we can move this process [reviewing video regs] forward

without having your voices heard. He assured them he was listening.