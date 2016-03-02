ACA Summit: Rep. Pompeo Hopeful on Rate Relief

Washington – Two members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee offered mixed views about how cable will fare in the limited legislation passing through Capitol Hill this year.

Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) said that the bipartisan support for the Small Business Broadband Deployment Act is likely to accelerate the bill through his committee soon. “It may be the only good news I share you with his morning,” he said during an on-stage conversation with American Cable Association president Matt Polka at the opening session of ACA Summit, the independent-cable-company association’s 23rd annual policy summit and its 750 companies' membership visit to the nation's capital.

Pompeo said “legislators recognize the difference in costs associated with small businesses." The Small Business Broadband Deployment Act (here is the latest on its progress) would extend the FCC’s exemption of smaller operators from the FCC’s enhanced transparency requirements under new Internet neutrality rules.

