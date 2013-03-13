ACA Summit: Pai Leans Toward Not Applying Regs to OVDs

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai told an American Cable Association

audience in Washington on Wednesday that, while he did not want to prejudge the

FCC's open proceeding on how to define an MVPD, he did say he was more inclined

to remove regulation from traditional video distributors than apply them to new

services.

That came in a Q&A with ACA president Matt Polka.

Polka asked whether over-the-top providers like Netflix and

Hulu should be regulated by the FCC, or traditional distributors deregulated in

order to level the field.

"The consumer doesn't think about the mode of

distribution, they think about the content," said Pai. "I think it would

be good to have laws and regulations take that same approach."

After saying he did not want to pre-judge the proceeding, he

added: "I will say that my general preference is not to apply additional

regulations to the video market. Instead of regulating over-the-top providers,

we should probably focus on deregulating traditional providers."

Pai did not offer much hope on the retrans front. The day

before FCC chairman Julius Genachowski had suggested the FCC might have to

weigh in to reduce blackouts, but also said it probably needed congressional

authority. The FCC is currently confined to ensuring negotiations are fair, but

ACA has argued that gives it the leeway to step in to, for example, mandate

carriage during standstills.

He said the issue was obviously on his radar -- even his mom

had contacted him asking for an explanation of takedown warnings, but added.

"I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but we are a creature of

Congress. Our authority is circumscribed. We don't have the authority to

dictate the outcome or even to some extent the process or retransmission

negotiations."

While he said the FCC's hands were tied, he would suggest

Congress make any necessary changes.

Pai said he had no problems with usage-based billing,

calling it a generally accepted principle in that the more you use, the more

you pay. He said he thought there would be some "unintended and probably

unpleasant consequences" to trying to restrict usage-based pricing, adding

that he didn't support the FCC inserting itself into pricing decisions

generally.

Following his speech, he was asked by one ACA member to

defend his opposition to Joint Sales Agreements being counted toward local

ownership caps. ACA wants those and other joint agreements to count, which

would reduce the number of those shared agreements thus the number of

broadcasters now allowed to jointly negotiate retrans for themselves and a

station they operator or sell ads for in the same market.

Pai said his support was not related to that issue, but

instead allowing broadcasters to upgrade their business, save overhead and

newsgathering costs. "Those are the kind of pro-competitive benefits I

envisioned."

Pai closed by praising Polka's and ACA's

representation of small cable issues. "You really are effective advocates

at the FCC. You are well served and I think we are, too, because we get the

information from our perspective that we need," Pai said.