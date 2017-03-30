ACA Summit: Broadband, Business Services Reshaping Industry

Washington, D.C.—"High speed data has years and years before showing signs of maturity," Cable One executive chairman Tom Might declared Wednesday during a panel at the American Cable Association Summit.

Echoing a growing view that over-the-top content is replacing traditional linear TV as a favored video source, especially among younger viewers, Might said, "We're making more money on video today than we were five years ago," noting that about half of Cable One’s subscribers are focused on high-speed data service (HSD).

"We think over-the-top content is a great complement to our HSD-centric strategy," he said during a panel on "Leveraging Disruption in the Video Market." Might noted that Netflix service is integrated on Cable One’s TiVo boxes, but he admitted that "those are tough negotiations."

Might cited conversations with other independent cable operators here during ACA 24th annual Summit, with many of them skeptical about pulling back from linear video carriage. He said that Cable One applied Nielsen analytics to its services package starting about five years ago and found that "customers in some categories were not as profitable."



