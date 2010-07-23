ACA Seeks More Time to Vet Comcast/NBCU

The American Cable Association has

asked the FCC for a two-week extension of the Aug. deadline for comments

on Comcast/NBCU's defense of their proposed joint venture.

ACA cited the 599-page Comcast/NBCU

filing that came in July 21 as too massive to to give a proper vetting

and response in fewer than 14 days.

ACA says that its representatives with

what amount to merger security clearances--actually those who have

agreed to and been given access to the unredacted material--did not get

the document until late on July 22, and that

others entitled to view it for ACA won't get it until today (July 23).

ACA also says that its key economic

consultant, Professor William Rogerson, was in a bicycle accident and is

scheduled for surgery July 26.

ACA has not opposed the deal, but is

concerned about its impact on the smaller and midsized cable operators

the group represents. The gruop has called for government conditions "to

prevent the new programming giant from using

its enhanced market power to raise prices and limit choices for

consumers of small and medium-sized cable and broadband operators."

ACA is concerned the new company will

drive up the price to operators of its TV station signals and must-have

programming like sports.