ACA Seeks More Time to Vet Comcast/NBCU
The American Cable Association has
asked the FCC for a two-week extension of the Aug. deadline for comments
on Comcast/NBCU's defense of their proposed joint venture.
ACA cited the 599-page Comcast/NBCU
filing that came in July 21 as too massive to to give a proper vetting
and response in fewer than 14 days.
ACA says that its representatives with
what amount to merger security clearances--actually those who have
agreed to and been given access to the unredacted material--did not get
the document until late on July 22, and that
others entitled to view it for ACA won't get it until today (July 23).
ACA also says that its key economic
consultant, Professor William Rogerson, was in a bicycle accident and is
scheduled for surgery July 26.
ACA has not opposed the deal, but is
concerned about its impact on the smaller and midsized cable operators
the group represents. The gruop has called for government conditions "to
prevent the new programming giant from using
its enhanced market power to raise prices and limit choices for
consumers of small and medium-sized cable and broadband operators."
ACA is concerned the new company will
drive up the price to operators of its TV station signals and must-have
programming like sports.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.