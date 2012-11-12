ACA Seeks More Time for Compliance With FCC Home Networking Deadline

The American Cable Association has asked the

FCC to give smaller operators extra time -- six months more -- to comply with a

Dec. 1 deadline for cable HD boxes top meet an open industry standard for home

networking.

TiVo

and others have asked for waivers -- TiVo asked for 12 months, others as much

as 18 months -- arguing that the time is needed to complete some of the

compliance standards.

FCC

rules require "cable operators to ensure that the cable-operator-provided

high definition set-top boxes, except unidirectional set-top boxes without

recording functionality, shall comply with an open industry standard that

provides for audiovisual communications including service discovery, video

transport, and remote control command pass-through standards for home

networking" by Dec. 1.

ACA

says that if the FCC decides to extend the deadline, smaller operators should

have six months more than larger operators because its members will in all

likelihood have difficulty obtaining complaint devices and software in time for

the deadline because, if past is prolog, larger operators will have their

orders filled first.

The

National Cable Association has asked that if TiVo gets a waiver, it should

apply to all supplier of set-tops.