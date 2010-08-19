ACA Seeks Comcast/NBCU Conditions

The American Cable Association, the Washington-based lobbying group for

nearly 900 small cable operators across the country, released its

proposed conditions for the pending Comcast NBC Universal joint venture

Thursday, seeking to level the playing field between the proposed

distribution and programming conglomerate and small cable operators.

The

ACA recommendations are just that - the Federal Communications

Commission is not obligated to adopt them - and are among several that

have been filed by other organizations with the agency since December

when the JV was announced.

ACA,

which was expected to file documents with the FCC later Thursday,

mapped out a series conditions for the joint venture which it

recommended would stay in place for nine years. While some of the

conditions were standard for such large transactions - including

requiring program access rules requiring that the JV make its

programming available to all multichannel video programming distributors

(MVPDs) be upheld - others appear to be breaking new ground. Among the

proposed conditions: that Comcast/NBCU not be allowed to bundle its

owned and operated television stations or its regional sports networks

in carriage agreements; a most favored nation clause that would

prohibit Comcast/NBCU from pricing TV stations or RSNs to small

operators more than 5% above the best price it offers other MVPDs and

that any disputes be resolved through "baseball style" arbitration,

where each party submits a price they believe represents fair value for

the programming and an arbitrator picks one of the two.

