ACA’s Gessner Takes Issue With FCC’s ISP Characterization

Washington, D.C. – American Cable Association chairman Robert Gessner, president of MCTV, does not like being branded an evil operative by the FCC.

Asked why the FCC seemed to be viewing ISPs instead as “asps,” or the snake in the virtuous circle that includes content/edge providers and consumers, Gessner was not shy about weighing in.

At the American Cable Association summit in Washington, Gessner told reporters at a press briefing that he was insulted by the way the FCC treated ISPs in its preamble to the Title II vote, basically redefining them from innovators and entrepreneurs to a threatening force that puts profits above the public interest.

