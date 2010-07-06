ACA To Represent Former BSPA Members

The

Broadband Service Providers Association (BSPA) is going away, with its members

to be folded into the American Cable Association, which represents small and

midsized cable and telecom companies.

That is

according to an ex parte filing with the FCC on the proposed

Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

As part of its disclosure of a July 30 meeting with top FCC staffers,

representatives of BSPA's four members, RCN, Knology, SureWest and Hiawatha

Broadband, said they had decided to have ACA represent their interests instead,

citing "marketplace changes and the congruence of policy interests between

BSPs and mid-size and smaller independent providers of voice, video and

broadband."

"ACA

is pleased to welcome RCN and Knology into the independent operator family.

These experienced companies are joining us at a critical stage in our ongoing

effort to secure fair and non-discriminatory policy results for independent

operators serving hometown America," said American Cable Association

President Matt Polka. Hiawatha and SureWest are already ACA members.

BSPA's

membership ranks have been declining as SureWest and Knology acquired several

former members and others were bought by companies not belonging to BSPA.