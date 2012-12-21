ACA Ready to Work Toward Curbing Violence

The American Cable Association has joined other Washington

trade groups in pledging its support for a discussion on the causes and cures

of the kind of violence that took the life of schoolchildren and teachers in

Newtown, Conn.

"Everyone at the American Cable Association -- members,

board and staff -- was devastated by the tragedy at Newtown, Conn.," said

ACA president Matt Polka in a statement to B&C/Multichannel News Friday. "Our

members live and work and provide service in thousands of towns across the

country that are just like Newtown," he said.

ACA represents hundreds of medium-sized and smaller cable

operators and telecoms across the country. "We stand willing to

participate in any discussion, public or private, that might help curb the type

of horrific violence that occurred last week," said Polka.

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association,

National Association of Broadcasters and Motion Picture Association of America

have all said they would be at that table as well.

Those pledges come in the wake of the increasing volume on

calls for a national conversation about gun violence that includes mental

health, access to firearms and possible cultural influences like TV, movies and

video games.