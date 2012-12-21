ACA Ready to Work Toward Curbing Violence
The American Cable Association has joined other Washington
trade groups in pledging its support for a discussion on the causes and cures
of the kind of violence that took the life of schoolchildren and teachers in
Newtown, Conn.
"Everyone at the American Cable Association -- members,
board and staff -- was devastated by the tragedy at Newtown, Conn.," said
ACA president Matt Polka in a statement to B&C/Multichannel News Friday. "Our
members live and work and provide service in thousands of towns across the
country that are just like Newtown," he said.
ACA represents hundreds of medium-sized and smaller cable
operators and telecoms across the country. "We stand willing to
participate in any discussion, public or private, that might help curb the type
of horrific violence that occurred last week," said Polka.
The National Cable and Telecommunications Association,
National Association of Broadcasters and Motion Picture Association of America
have all said they would be at that table as well.
Those pledges come in the wake of the increasing volume on
calls for a national conversation about gun violence that includes mental
health, access to firearms and possible cultural influences like TV, movies and
video games.
