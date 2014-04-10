ACA Promotes Three

Fresh off its annual summit in Washington and shout outs for its lobbying successes in Washington, the American Cable Association has promoted a trio of staffers.

Ross Lieberman, VP, of government affairs, based in Washington, will be senior VP of government affairs.

“Ross has done an outstanding job leading ACA’s policy efforts in virtually every key issue in Washington, both at the FCC and on Capitol Hill," said ACA president Matt Polka. “ACA would not be the policy and advocacy organization it is without Ross’ key contributions.”

Back at the home office in Pittsburgh, Robert Shema has been named executive VP of membership/finance and chief of staff. Stacey Leech will be senior director of meetings and industry affairs.

“Rob knows our members and our organization, and in his new role he will help support and develop our team and also help us better plan for the future and improve each and every day,” Polka said of the promotion.

"Stacey has spent the last 14 years developing the ACA Summit into a must-attend event for independent providers," said Polka.