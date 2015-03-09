ACA: Programming Costs Are Sec. 706 Barrier

The American Cable Association has told the Federal Communications Commission that to meet its Sec. 706 requirement to promote advanced communications to all Americans, the agency should reform the video programming marketplace, where "excessive costs" can inhibit the ability of the ACA's smaller and medium-sized members to provide that advanced telecom build-out.

That came in comments to the FCC on its most recent Sec. 706 report on broadband competition. Having concluded in the report that ISPs are not building out high-speed broadband in a reasonable and timely fashion, the FCC also asked for input on how to boost that deployment per its statutory mandate and remove barriers to investment.

The ACA argued that "excessive and increasing costs for video programming" is one of the barriers to infrastructure investment.

