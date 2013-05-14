ACA Praises Rockefeller for GAO SSA Report Request

The American Cable Association Tuesday applauded Sen. Jay

Rockefeller (D-Va.) for requesting the GAO to study the impact on TV station

shared service agreements and joint sales agreements on the media marketplace.

In the request, Rockefeller cited

many of the concerns small cable operators have registered with the FCC and

others about the agreements.

"ACA welcomes a report that examines the widespread and

increasing practice of separately owned broadcasters on the local level

coordinating their sale of retransmission consent," said ACA president

Matt Polka in a statement. "This behavior increases broadcasters'

bargaining power over ACA Members in their negotiations and drives up the cost

of carriage fees for millions of consumers.

Polka says ACA can provide GAO with evidence that "Big Four"

affiliates are "colluding" on retrans to deny consumers competitive

pricing.

"We are optimistic that in response to Sen.

Rockefeller's request, the GAO will validate ACA's claims that broadcast

stations are engaging in widespread anti-competitive coordination designed to

extract excessive retransmission consent compensation from pay-TV providers as

compared to broadcasters that negotiate individually," he said.