ACA Praises Passage of FCC Rate Reg-Blocking Bill

The American Cable Association is praising passage of the No Rate Regulation of Broadband Internet Access Act, which Republicans say is just a way to insure the FCC does not use its Title II authority over ISPs—if the court finds they have it—to regulate broadband rates.

In a statement following passage of the bill out of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, ACA president Matt Polka suggested the bill simply dovetails with assurances ACA has gotten from the administration and commission.

"Not only have subscription fees been reasonable," he said, "but senior White House and FCC officials have assured us that reclassification of broadband Internet access under Title II would not result in retail rate regulation by the FCC."

Wheeler also made that point in a House Appropriations Committee hearing this week but said the bill went farther and could eviscerate the FCC's bright-line net neutrality rules.

ACA does not see it that way, but has its own concerns about the rules.

"ACA remains concerned about the ongoing regulatory costs of Title II on smaller broadband providers," Polka said. "A law banning government interference with retail broadband access rates would give smaller broadband providers greater confidence when deciding on making investments or seeking financing on reasonable terms and conditions."