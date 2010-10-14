ACA Praises FCC Decision to Allow Integrated HD Boxes

The American Cable Association gave the FCC a

shout-out Thursday for officially ruling that cable operators can lease

low-cost, basic-function HD set-tops with security functions.

The FCC voted Thursday to change some of the rules

implementing its mandate that security and channel-surfing functions must be

separated in cable digital set-tops. But after issuing a number of waivers for

integrated HD set-tops in the interest of spurring high-definition TV service,

the FCC voted unanimously Thursday to allow low-cost boxes (actually both

standard-definition and HD so long as they were one-way).

"ACA commends the FCC for recognizing that

the burden on independent cable operators to procure expensive HD set-top boxes

under the CableCARD regime not only slowed their analog-to-digital TV

transition but also tied up valuable bandwidth that could not be allocated to

broadband or other advanced services," said American Cable Association

President Matt Polka in a statement. "Today's laudable FCC action puts the

country on the right path and deserves broad support from industry and consumers."

In granting an individual waiver to Cable One last

May for an integrated HD set-top, the FCC made it clear it found a public

interest in promoting HD adoption and migration to digital via the waiver. It

is taking the opportunity of its revamp of the set-top regime to officially add

the presumption that it is in the public interest.

The FCC had initially said that its waiver policy

for low-cost, one-way boxes would not include ones with HD capability. But

Cable One argued that almost all cable nets would be offered in HD, and that

granting the waiver would promote the sale of HD sets.

The FCC issued several waivers at the bureau level and indicated that

meant the commission had decided that allowing the basic-function HD boxes was

in the public interest. The FCC vote Thursday made that official.