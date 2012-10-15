ACA Praises End to Digital Basic Encryption Ban

American Cable Association president Matt Polka had nothing

but good things to say about the FCC's decision, released Friday, to lift the

ban on cable operator encryption of their digital basic tier.

"The FCC's decision is a true win-win for consumers and

cable operators," he said, "especially providers of cable service in

high-cost rural areas."

Operators don't have to encrypt, but they are not able to,

and Polka says he expects "some" members will soon be taking

advantage of the opportunity soon.

"The ability to service consumers remotely will benefit

cable operators serving rural areas -- many of whom are ACA members -- where

costs to send employees on service calls are higher than for operators in urban

areas because of the greater geographic distance between consumer

locations," said Polka. "Equally important is that the FCC ruling will

mean that cable operators can expect to see a reduction in theft of service,

which should benefit paying consumers who are effectively shouldering the costs

imposed by signal thieves."

TheFCC voted unanimously last week to remove the ban, subject to some

conditions.