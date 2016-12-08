ACA Pins Hopes on McMahon

The American Cable Association, whose membership comprises hundreds of small businesses, was pleased with President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Linda McMahon as administrator of the Small Business Administration, which Trump has made a cabinet-level position.

ACA's mission has been to inform Washington, D.C., of the special challenges and disproportionate costs of regulation on those small businesses.

“ACA believes that Linda McMahon, a sports industry pioneer with the experience of building a small business from the ground up, is an excellent choice to lead the SBA to help smaller companies resume their role as engines of economic growth and job creation," said ACA president Matt Polka. "She’s on record as opposing government mandates that burden smaller companies and understands that government should not needlessly stand in the way of small businesses’ efforts. ACA looks forward to working with SBA Administrator-designate McMahon following her Senate confirmation.”

Alongside her husband, Vince, McMahon helped build WWE from a 13-person operation to a global brand with more than 800 employees. McMahon is currently CEO of Women's Leadership Live, which promotes entrepreneurship.