ACA Pans NBCURetrans Haul

NBC stations can expect to get more than

$350 million in additional retrans bucks from

Comcast alone over the next nine years if the

cable company is allowed to team up with

NBC Universal.

That was the message last week from the

American Cable Association (ACA), which

is trying to convince regulators to impose

conditions it says would limit the transfer of

those costs to consumers. ACA assumes,

with some reason, that the higher prices it

says Comcast will be able to collect for the

stations from competitors will be passed

along to its customers.

In a study released last week, ACA argued

that the deal will actually cost consumers

some $2.4 billion more over that same nineyear

span—$1.6 billion more for NBCU cable

nets and $651.2 million more for its regional

sports nets (RSNs), but minus $200 million in

benefits Comcast claims from the deal. That

nine years is the length of time ACA wants

the FCC to impose conditions, including not

being able to bundle retrans consent negotiations

with NBCU’s co-owned cable channels

or Comcast’s RSNs.

Comcast said ACA was essentially blowing

smoke in an effort to delay the deal, which is

expected to be approved by December.