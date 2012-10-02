ACA Pans MLB Rights Deal

Don't add the American Cable Association to those popping

the champagne after MajorLeague Baseball struck long-term rights deals with Fox and TBS and, following

last month's deal with ESPN.

ACA, which has long argued about the price of sports'

rights' impact on price its small and midsized members have to pay for

channels, was smarting at the $12.4 billion price tag.

"The plain truth is that these MLB deals will send monthly

pay-TV bills streaking skyward," said ACA president Matt Polka in a

statement. "They will make life hard for families whose incomes, hammered

by the recession, can't keep pace with the greed of broadcasters, cable

networks and sports leagues. And these MLB deals follow the announcement of

equally harmful deals between the National Football League and CBS, NBC, Fox

and ESPN worth more than $42 billion.

"Cable or satellite TV service consisting of a few dozen

channels at a reasonable price is a great deal. But insane sports contracts are

destroying a business model that once balanced the interests of consumers,

pay-TV operators, programmers and advertisers."

Polka said that if things don't change, ACA will try to

change them. "If sports leagues, broadcasters, and programmers are unable

to moderate themselves, then ACA will have no choice but to join with consumers

to seek intervention in this increasingly broken marketplace," he said.

ACAhas long complained about the price of sports, particularly ESPN, and its

impact on programming costs.