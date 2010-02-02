ACA: New Stimulus Rules Are Not Fair and Balanced

Small and mid-sized cable operators are not happy with the

new guidelines in the second round of bidding for broadband stimulus bucks,

with the American Cable Association arguing that the guidelines essentially cut

them out of meaningful participation in the stimulus project.

ACA represents almost 900 operators.

"ACA is disappointed that NTIA and RUS structurally

modified the programs in a way that makes it harder for small cable providers

to receive last-mile funding," said ACA President Matt Polka. "The

rules seem to favor every entity except small cable operators, who are

well-positioned to deliver state-of-the-art broadband facilities in rural and remote

communities at low costs."

The guidelines were revamped in an attempt to make it easier

and more attractive to bid, but there was also a thumb added to the scale in

NTIA funding decisions for middle mile projects that link anchor institutions

like schools, libraries and community centers, rather than the "last

mile" projects that wire unserved consumers. RUS was left to hand out most

of the last mile money. But the new RUS guidelines give even more weight to

companies that have already borrowed money under the Rural Electric Act, says

Polka, which means it favors traditional phone companies. The new round of

bidding also sets aside $100 million for satellite broadband targeted at the

same rural unserved areas ACA members target.

In a letter to the heads of the National Telecommunications

& Information Administration and Rural Utilities Service, which are handing

out the billions in broadband bucks, Polka said that the new guidelines

"extinguish any hope for small cable operators to use broadband stimulus

funds to build out last-mile facilities."

Of the 80 ACA members (less than 10% of membership) who

applied in the first round of funding, only one received it, according to

Polka, suggesting the odds for success could be worse, not better, this time

around.