ACA, NCTC Set Show Dates

The American Cable Association and National Cable Television Cooperative have released the dates for their upcoming industry shows. Those could get some new attendees given that NCTA: The Internet & Television Association has cancelled its annual trade show.

NCTC's Winter Educational Conference and Technology Showcase will be Feb. 20-21 at the Sheraton New Orleans (www.sheratonneworleans.com).

ACA's Washington Summit, which draws both small operators and Washington bigwigs, will be March 28-30 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C.

The combined Independent Show will be July 23-26 at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown and the convention center.

"Our industry and events are dynamically growing and evolving, and NCTC and ACA are working hard together to ensure our events are on the cutting edge of that evolution," said ACA President Matt Polka in announcing the dates. "Politically, 2017 is an important transition year, and we look forward to our members and attendees joining us at our Summit in DC to continue to tell independent cable's important story."

"In response to industry changes, the NCTC is expanding its role in several key areas including support of more regional events," said NCTC CEO Rich Fickle. "Our partnership with ACA in these events has shown great success and we look forward to building upon this success in 2017."