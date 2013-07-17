ACA, NCTA Seek Flexibility in CVAA Implementation

The American Cable Association and

the National Cable and Telecommunications Association are on the same page in

regards to the FCC giving smaller operators some flexibility when it comes to

requiring digital navigation devices to be usable by the blind or visually

impaired.

That came in comments on FCC

implementation of the Twenty First Century Communications and Video

Accessibility Act (CVAA) and its May Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on how the

accessibility mandate should be applied to on-screen navigation devices.

ACA is not trying to get out of

the requirement, but instead to provide those services "in the most

cost-efficient manner," the group says. ACA represents small and mid-sized

operators.

ACA wants the FCC to allow systems

with 20,000 or fewer subs -- some ACA members have only a few hundred -- the

flexibility in cost and time frames to make the mandates achievable and

reasonable. It argues that a good case could be made for exempting those from

the mandates, and another case could be made for not mandating a phase-in

period for those smaller and midsized systems with more than 20,000 subs until

it determines whether accessible program guides and menus are achievable for

those, and what a reasonable phase-in period would be if they are achievable.

"Until it is more clear how

the marketplace will respond, entities that do not drive equipment and software

markets should be given as much time as possible to come into compliance,"

ACA said. "To this end, the FCC could commit to reviewing marketplace

developments after the three-year phase-in period for larger MVPDs to determine

whether audible accessibility for program guides and menus is achievable for

smaller and mid-sized MVPDs."

NCTA agreed that smaller operators

need help. "[T]he Commission should exercise its authority under the

legislation to exempt the smallest systems from the requirements of Section

205, and to give additional time to small operators to come into compliance and

to benefit from technological developments in this area," the trade group

said in its comments.

Section 205 of CVAA "requires

that MVPDs "(1) make available accessible on-screen text menus and guides

to customers who are blind or visually impaired; and (2) provide access to

closed captioning capability on certain navigation devices," NCTA pointed

out. But it also pointed to CVAA's recognition that the requirement was a

technological challenge and that MVPDs needed flexibility.

NCTA argues that that includes not

mandating the requirement on cable operator-developed navigation aps like

Cablevision's iPad app, not making operators responsible for compliance of

non-MVPD supplied devices over which they have no control, and not requiring

MVPDs to make program guide info available to manufacturers for third-party

devices.

NCTA points out that cable

operators "often purchase that guide data from third parties and create

unique user interfaces for their customers," and says nothing in the CVAA

or the Communications Act "confers authority on the Commission to force

cable operators or programmers to provide channel and program information to

others."

NCTA also says the law can't be used to mandate

additional guide information. "Thus, contrary to the urgings of certain

local governments [Montgomery County,

Md., and its PEG channels for example], the Commission cannot use Section

205 or any other provision to require a cable operator to add information to

its on-screen text menu and guide that is not already there."