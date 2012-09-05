ACA, NCTA Press FCC for Action on CLEC Cross-Ownership

The American Cable Association is asking the FCC to take

action on the petition by the National Cable and Telecommunications Association

to forbear enforcement of the FCC's prohibition on cable operators merging with

competitive local exchange carriers.

NCTA met with FCC officials in the past week to press its

case for the forbearance petition, whichwas filed over a year ago.

NCTA argues that the current waivers process and the

gauntlet of local franchise authorities that has to be run to achieve it is impeding

procompetitive deals.

Cable ops argue that the prohibition on cable and telco

melds was meant to preserve competition between incumbent cable ops and

incumbent local exchange carriers -- AT&T, Verizon -- not between cable ops

and competitive carriers to those incumbent telcos.

ACA agrees. In letters to each

of the commissioners, ACA president Matt Polka pointed out that cable

operators are not dominant providers of local exchange service, and that cable

operators primarily service residential customers and CLECs primarily business

customers. "[A]lliances between cable operators and non-incumbent providers

achieve the procompetitive aims of the 1996 Act, as cable operators bring

capital and stability to these competitive entrants who in turn contribute

their business telecommunications expertise to cable operators," said Polka.