ACA: National Broadband Map Is Good Enough

The National Telecommunications and Information

Association's National Broadband Map may be imperfect, but it is good enough

for the FCC to use to determine where broadband is already being delivered and

should not be overbuilt.

That was the word from the American Cable Association to the

FCC in reply comments on the commission's second phase of broadband subsidies

in the Connect America Fund, which the FCC created to migrate traditional phone

support to broadband.

In reply comments to the commission, ACA, which represents

smaller and mid-sized cable operators, ACA said there were a number of reasons

to use the map even though it conceded it is a flawed "work in

progress."

First, it is the most accurate map that currently exists of

where service is already deployed, said ACA.

Small cable operators are concerned about the government

subsidizing incumbent carriers to overbuild where ACA members are already

deploying service or ramping up speeds via the next-generation DOCSIS platform.

ACA said that any inaccuracies could be quickly addressed

through a challenge process ACA is proposing where it would be up to incumbents

to prove an area is unserved.

The FCC has proposed raising the proxy speed for

high-speed broadband to 6 Mbps upstream/1 Mbps downstream, but ACA said it

should stick to the current DOCSIS 3/768 speed (itself a proxy for the 4/1 the

FCC is shooting for), or risk discouraging private investment.