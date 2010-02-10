ACA Launches Web Portal For Washington Forum
The American Cable Association has launched a portal with information on its upcoming Washington forum.
The summit will be April 19-21 at the National Harbor just outside Washington.
Information on the conference can be accessed at http://www.acasummit.org/.
ACA has been a high-profile player in Washington as part of a coalition raising concerns about the Comcast/NBCU deal, as well as weighing in on issues like the impact of retransmission consent fee hikes and bundled programming packages on its small and medium-sized cable operator constituency.
Broadcasting & Cable sister magazine Multichannel News is among the ACA summit's supporters.
