ACA Launches Web Portal For Washington Forum

The American Cable Association has launched a portal with information on its upcoming Washington forum.

The summit will be April 19-21 at the National Harbor just outside Washington.

Information on the conference can be accessed at http://www.acasummit.org/.

ACA has been a high-profile player in Washington as part of a coalition raising concerns about the Comcast/NBCU deal, as well as weighing in on issues like the impact of retransmission consent fee hikes and bundled programming packages on its small and medium-sized cable operator constituency.

