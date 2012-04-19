ACA: It's Clear Analog-Only Systems Can't Retransmit TV Stations In HD

The American Cable Association has told the FCC

it needs to clarify that an analog-only cable system is not required to carry a

broadcaster's HD signal in HD because, well, it can't.

In

a filing with the FCC, ACA was responding to questions from Media Bureau staff

about whether it is necessary to have an exemption for analog-only systems. ACA

says no, and that the commission should make it clear that in its

reauthorization of the HD carriage exemption for smaller cable systems that

analog-only systems are permanently excluded.

ACA

is pushing the FCC to reauthorize the small system exemption for another three

years, which the FCC is widely expected to do.

Cable

operators are required to carry broadcast HD signals without "materially

degradation," but can waive the requirement for hardship or technical

infeasibility, as it has for smaller systems.