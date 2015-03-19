ACA Issues Get Hill Hearing

House Republican leaders put a spotlight on some small cable operator issues during a Federal Communications Commission oversight hearing in the Communications Subcommittee.

Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), in questioning Republican commissioner Ajit Pai, asked whether the FCC had acted on a request by the American Cable Association for a declaratory ruling that programming buying groups — specifically the National Cable Television Cooperative — qualify for program-access protections. Walden knew the answer, since it was one of a series of questions illustrating FCC inaction on various proposals.

Pai pointed out that even though the FCC had voted in 2012 to tentatively grant that status, not final order had been voted. The ACA had called on the FCC to act before it voted on redefining some over-the-top providers.

