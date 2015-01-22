ACA: Higher Pole Rates Is One Potential Title II Hit

The American Cable Association has another reason not to like Title II: the price of the poles.

In a letter to the FCC this week, ACA president Matt Polka said that if the FCC does reclassify broadband access under Title II regulations, which ACA opposes, that should not translate into higher pole-attachment rates, especially for the smaller and medium-sized operators that ACA represents.

If not, ISPs will start having to pay the higher telecom rate, which Polka points out would raise the cost of broadband to consumers and discourage investment, two things the FCC does not want to do as it promotes universal adoption of broadband.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.