ACA: Higher Pole Fees = Less Broadband

The American Cable Association warned that untethered pole attachment

rates could drive the cost of broadband beyond the reach of rural

customers.

In comments filed Aug. 16 with the Federal Communications

Commission, the ACA, which represents about 900 mostly rural cable

operators with a combined 7.6 million subscribers, applauded the FCCs'

efforts to promote broadband deployment through revised pole attachment

regulations. But the organization said that new proposed pole attachment

formulas could increase fees five-fold for some operators, which in

turn would cause consumer broadband rates to rise.

"To maintain

leadership in deploying broadband in rural America, ACA members need to

access poles at low and stable prices in order for the price of

high-speed Internet access to remain affordable for all consumers," ACA

CEO Matt Polka said in a statement. "An increase in pole fees will have a

financially punishing and disproportionate impact on rural broadband

providers, which rely on poles far more than urban providers and have

fewer subscribers to absorb the impact of rising fees."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com