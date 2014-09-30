ACA to FCC: Reject Programmer Request to Limit Access to Contracts

The American Cable Association has asked the FCC to deny a petition by some programmers that they not have to submit sensitive documents to the FCC, but instead have the commission vet copies at the Justice Department, which is also reviewing the proposed mergers of Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV.

The FCC had sought outside comment on whether the FCC should extend additional protections to copies of retransmission consent- and program carriage-related documents it is asking for in connection with the mergers.

Among those asking the FCC to review the documents at Justice were CBS, Disney, Fox, Scripps, Time Warner Cable, Raycom, and a collective filing by TV station groups LIN, Gray, Nexstar, Sinclair and Scripps.

