ACA to FCC: Reclassifying Broadband Without NPRM Violates Law

The American

Cable Association went to the FCC in person (actually "persons") this

week to advise them that aside from the policy problems in reclassifying

broadband transmissions as a Title II common

carrier service, it would be violating the law to do so, at least as

presently proposed.

Because the

FCC is changing the classification of a service under an existing rule,

and not changing the rule, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and General

Counsel Austin Schlick have argued that it

can be done in a declaratory ruling rather than through the rulemaking

process.

But ACA has

argued, as its representatives did most recently in a meeting

with Schlick and other FCC attorneys according to a copy of the ex parte

disclosure, that Title II would impose new regulatory

burdens and paperwork requirements on its small and medium-sized

cable/telco operator constituency.

The FCC

issued a notice of inquiry collecting comment on various proposals,

including the chairman's so-called "third way" approach of only applying

a few Titel II regs and forbearing (not applying)

the rest, applying all of Title II, and leaving it under Title I. That

regime was called into question by the federal court ruling that the FCC

did not properly identify its authority for sanctioning Comcast for

blocking peer-to-peer file uploads. Title II

would be a way to clarify that and other authority.

But ACA says an inquiry does not cut it.

"[T]he

Commission cannot lawfully proceed directly from the NOI to a

declaratory ruling that alters the status quo by imposing new regulatory

and legal obligations on providers. Rather, the Commission

must first issue a notice of proposed rulemaking and publish that

notice in the Federal Register, two steps that the Commission has failed

to take in this case."

Otherwise, says ACA, the FCC would be violating the Administrative Procedures Act and the REgulatory Flexibility Act.

If the FCC

does go the Title II route--stakeholders, though not ACA, are trying to

come up with compromise legislative language that would clarify the

FCC's Internet access authority--ACA wants says

the commission must either "conduct a rulemaking proceeding prior to

changing the regulatory status of broadband Internet service, and/or

stay the effectiveness of any reclassification (or reclassification and

forbearance) decision until it can complete the

rulemaking proceedings that would be required for implementation of and

compliance with its decision."

It is

unclear when, or even whether, the FCC will proceed with Title II

reclassifiation. It has encouraged the stakeholders in their effort to

find common ground, and recently cited agreement on most

issues save for managed services and applying openness guidelines to

wireless broadband.

But as

recently as a speech in Washington, Genachowski said to continue to

promote innovation, the FCC needed an "enforceable framework to preserve

the free and open Internet."