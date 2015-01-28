ACA to FCC: No Enhanced Transparency Rules

The American Cable Association has told the Federal Communications Commission it should not adopt enhanced transparency rules in the new open Internet order chairman Tom Wheeler plans to vote on in February. But if the agency proceeds, it should exempt the medium-sized and smaller cable operators ACA represents, and should apply the rules to edge providers.

Transparency rules are the only ones a federal court didn't tell the FCC it had to change when it threw out the old rules last year, but some have pushed the commission to boost the requirements to better guard against violations and help edge providers develop applications.

The ACA said no one has demonstrated that the current rules don't provide sufficient information to determine whether an ISP is discriminating.

