ACA to FCC: Levy Regulatory Fees on Non-Cable MVPDs

The American Cable Association wants the FCC to apply its regulatory fees to telco and satellite video distributors, ACA said in comments to the FCC on Monday.

ACA says IPTV providers are sufficiently similar to cable

services that they should be assessed similar regulatory fees. It also says

that would avoid "distortions in the marketplace" when a competitor

does not have to pay regulatory fees levied on others.

ACA says the FCC should continue to charge on a per-sub

basis -- ACA represents smaller systems with fewer subs -- and wants satellite

providers to have to pay in on the same, per-sub, basis as cable operators

rather than per satellite-license. "This much-needed regulatory reform

will ensure regulatory parity between cable operators and DBS providers,"

ACA says. "The Commission has ample authority to undertake this reform

given the regulation and benefits that DBS providers receive from the Media

Bureau."

TheFCC in May sought comment on proposals to changes to its fees, including

possibly applying them to over-the-top providers.

The FCC covers its expenses for regulating out

of the fees it collects from those being regulated and based on how much time

each full-time employee (FETs) of a commission bureau -- media, wireless, wireline

or international -- devotes to each service.