ACA to FCC: Deny NAB/PK Effective Competition Petition

The American Cable Association has told the FCC that slowing or narrowing its proceeding on potentially reversing the presumption that cable operators are not subject to effective competition unless proved otherwise is an "extraordinary and disruptive motion" that should be denied.

The National Association of Broadcasters has teamed with Public Knowledge to ask that the FCC think harder about the proposal and collect more input.

The FCC has proposed fulfilling a statutory mandate to relieve smaller operators of the burdens of the process by proposing to reverse the presumption for all operators, given the fact that virtually all such petitions are granted and without challenge, and given that Dish and DirecTV provide video competition nationwide.

