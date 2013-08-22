ACA to FCC: Block Blackouts, Require True-Ups

American Cable Association President Matthew

Polka Thursday asked the FCC to adopt a rule

mandating carriage during retrans impasses, saying the commission prevents

blackouts that disadvantage broadcasters, so it should certainly do so when

they hurt consumers.

In a letter to FCC

Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, ACA President Matthew Polka pointed out that

commission rules prohibit retrans blackouts during sweeps periods (when

broadcast ad rates are set), "yet there are no comparable rules that

protect consumers from losing access to broadcast signals during periods of time

particularly important to them, such as immediately before and during marquee

broadcast events."

He proposed what he

said was a narrowly tailored solution, which is that the FCC adopt "a rule

mandating that broadcasters and MVPDs continue to offer a broadcast station's

signal to consumers after an existing retransmission consent agreement expires

and while the terms of a new agreement are pending resolution of a dispute.

Under this proposed rule, the parties' existing retransmission consent agreement

would automatically be extended past its expiration date, and an MVPD would

continue to pay the broadcaster for retransmission consent rights per such

contract."

When a deal is done,

the price would apply retroactively, with a "true-up" to the price if

necessary.