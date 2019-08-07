ACA Connects with CCA

The Competitive Carriers Association and ACA Connects, which are partners on a C-Band repurposing proposal, are now partnering on conventions.

ACA Connects will co-locate its 2019 Member Regional Meeting at CCA's annual convention Sept. 16-18 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Citing that C-Band partnership, the associations said in a joint statement: "Partnering for the show is a natural outgrowth of an increasingly common relationship among CCA and ACA Connects members."

“ACA Connects is privileged to work with our friends at CCA and to join with them at this year’s Annual Convention,” said ACA Connects president Matt Polka. “We work a lot together in Washington on many issues facing smaller communications providers, and this year’s show will be another example of that great partnership!”

“As network technology continues to evolve, the synergies among wireless, cable, fixed wireless and fiber are stronger than ever before," said CCA president Steven K. Berry. "I am delighted to partner with ACA Connects for CCA’s 2019 Annual Convention and strongly believe the co-location of these two events will provide excellent opportunities for our collective members to network, share ideas, and learn from one another. Every provider will be impacted by the next-generation of 5G revolution!”