ACA Connects Veteran Ross Lieberman Joins Hotwire Communications
Will be based in Washington, D.C., for fiber-to-the-home company
Fiber-optic network company Hotwire Communications has named Ross Lieberman senior VP of government affairs. Lieberman was the longtime Washington government-affairs executive for ACA Connects.
Lieberman, who exited ACAC at the end of August, will be based in Washington for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) company.
Before joining ACAC, which represents smaller, independent cable operators in the capital, Lieberman was in government relations with Dish Network.
"Ross has been a great partner to independent broadband providers and possesses a unique and deep knowledge of the political, policy, and regulatory environment that providers operate under and knows how to achieve effective outcomes with lawmakers and regulators," Hotwire chief product and strategy officer Jonathan Bullock said. ▪️
