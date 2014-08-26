ACA: Comcast/TWC Poses Horizontal, Vertical Harms

The Comcast/TWC deal poses vertical harms, horizontal harms and spot cable ad market harms that need more than arbitration to remedy.

That was the message from the American Cable Association to the FCC in comments on the proposed merger of Comcast and Time Warner Cable.

That means the FCC needs to either impose conditions to protect competition and consumers, particularly when it comes to program distribution, or just say no to the deal.

