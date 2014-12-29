ACA: Comcast/TWC Conditions Should Last For Nine Years

The American Cable Association has asked the FCC to impose what it calls "targeted" conditions on the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger and associated Charter system spin-offs for at least nine years, perhaps more, to prevent potential anticompetitive harms.

That came in comments filed for the Dec. 23 reply comment deadline.

The FCC is maintaining the comment cycle, though it has stopped the informal clock on vetting the deal until Jan. 12 and a lawsuit filed by programmers challenging third-party access to deal contracts could delay a decision until the middle of 2015.

