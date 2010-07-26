ACA Chairman: Comcast/NBCU Would Have More Power Than Any Company Deserves

Talking

to a roomful of small and medium-sized cable operators, American Cable

Association Chairman Steve Friedman said it was time for the discrimination

against smaller operators to stop, including arguing that a Comcast/NBCU merger

has more clout "than any one company deserves."

In

a speech at a Washington policy update session at the Independent Show in

Baltimore, Friedman said that whether the issue is network neutrality, retransmission

consent reform, broadband reclassification or the Comcast-NBCU merger, the

problem boils down to big vs. small.

"Our

members -- and your customers -- routinely pay a disproportionate amount in the

cost and impact of regulation and in the direct cost of broadcast and cable

programming. And it's just because we are smaller," he said.

The

Independent Show combines the American Cable Association and the National Cable

Television Cooperative, the latter which acts as a collective programming buying

consortium.

"It's

time for the discrimination to stop," he said, taking aim at local

marketing agreements (LMA's) and shared services agreements (SSA's),

as ACA has done in comments to the FCC on retransmission consent reform.

"The intent here is clear: Broadcasters are using LMAs and SSAs

to exercise even market power over ACA members in a manner that the

duopoly rule was established to prevent. And by doing so, they are

charging ACA members and your customers discriminatory retransmission

consent rates," he said.

ACA

President Matt Polka told the crowd that the American Television Alliance

(ATVA) has been helping drum up the "dear colleague" letters calling

on the FCC to open a rulemaking on retrans reform, and urged ACA

and NCTC members to contact their legislators as well. ACA joined

with Time Warner Cable, telcos, satellite companies and others to

form ATVA to push for FCC action.

On

the 800-pound Peacock in the room, Friedman said a combined Comcast

and NBCU would just increase the disparity in size and power between big

and small. "I'm sure every operator in this room wishes it had the size,

leverage and clout of each of these companies," he said. "But when

you put these two companies together, that's more clout than any one company

deserves, particularly when dealing with smaller companies like ours and our

customers who have to pay for the disparity in our size and leverage.

He

said that just as Comcast and NBCU have pledged to NBC stations to

maintain a barrier between broadcast affiliation contracts and retrans

deals, and not to discriminate against affiliates of the other Big Four nets,

it must "take the step further" to commit "ending

discrimination" against ACA members in retrans and programming

deals.

ACA has

yet to spell out exactly what conditions would make the deal acceptable, but

they will have to go beyond adhering to program access rules and/or agreeing to

independent arbitration.

In

a policy session following Friedman's speech, ACA VP of Public Affairs

Ross Lieberman said those rules do not keep broadcast signals on the air during

disputes and it is not clear whether they would apply to online video

distribution. He also said that outside arbitration can cost hundreds of

thousands or even millions of dollars that smaller operators simply cannot

afford.

Saying

nothing gets done in Washington without crisis and consensus, Rhod Shaw of

Alpine Group, a member of ACA's lobbying team, suggested that the

Comcast/NBCU merger's upside was that it gave ACA and NCTC members a

vehicle for articulating a host of problems, and that the

highly-publicized retrans battles at the end of last year could be the

crisis that a new consensus (like the eclectic ATVA) forms around.

The

advice of the lobbyist panel assembled included that Congress' telecom policy

role through the end of the year will be more likely in how it influences the

FCC rather than any legislation, given the dwindling days to get anything done

legislatively before the elections.