ACA Chair Abdoulah: Overhaul Cable Act

American Cable Association chair Colleen Abdoulah plans to

tell the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday that the 1992 Cable Act is outdated

and due for an overhaul, citing hundreds of smaller cable operators who have

gone out of business due primarily to programming costs.

Among her recommendations for updates are baseball-style

arbitration and no-blackout policies for retrans impasses and, in an apparent

nod to Aereo and others, allowing pay-TV providers to employ "new and

innovative technologies that allow consumers to receive broadcast signals

over-the-air," rather than paying for them via retrans consent.

According to her written testimony for the July 24 Commerce

Committee hearing on the Act 20 years later, she says the law assumes a world

of only cable operators and broadcasters rather than one with phones and

laptops and tablets and smart devices.

Abdoulah says that assumption has resulted in real consumer

harms including failed retrans negotiations and blackouts, skyrocketing fees

for broadcaster-labeled "free-over-the-air TV, collusion among stations to

drive those prices higher, and bundling by increasingly consolidated networks

of unwanted, unwatched and unmarketable programming."

She also says that online video distribution rights are

being "slow-rolled" by content providers giving consumers

"little choice for online video."

She says the "distortions" caused by outdated

rules fall particularly hard on the smaller and rural operators ACA represents.

"Since 2008," she says, "nearly 800 of these small systems have

closed across the country due in large part to escalating retransmission

consent and programming costs that cannot be passed along to consumers, a trend

I fear will continue in many rural communities."

Abdoulah comes armed with some solutions:

"Prohibiting coordinated negotiations by separately

owned broadcasters in the same market;

Ensuring continued carriage of signals during a retransmission consent dispute

in order to stop consumers from being held hostage by blackouts;

Requiring binding baseball-style commercial arbitration of such disputes; and,

Authorizing consumers and pay-TV providers to employ new and innovative

technologies that allow consumers to receive broadcast signals over-the-air as

an alternative to receiving and paying for that content through retransmission

consent."