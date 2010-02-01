ACABeefs Up For Battle With Comcast/NBCU

The

American Cable Association (ACA) is beefing up its legal and economic expertise

as it prepares a challenge to the Comcast/NBCU merger, according to the association.

ACA,

which represents small and midsized cable operators, has tapped Thomas Cohen,

partner in law firm Kelley Drye

to prepare testimony and come up with a list of the competitive harms ACA

sees coming out of a the transaction as currently constituted.

To

make ACA's case that the deal gives the combined company--Comcast is the

nation's largest cable operator--undue marketplace dominance over smaller

operators, the organization has also enlisted former FCC chief economist

William Rogerson.

"ACA

has retained these talented individuals to assist us in making our strongest

possible case against the Comcast-NBCU said ACA President Matt Polka in

announcing the new team.

Hearings

on the deal start this week in the House and Senate. The companies last week

filed with the Justice Department (antitrust review) and the FCC (public

interest review) for approval of the $30 billion meld.