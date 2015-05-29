ACA Backs Easing Ability to Rebut New Presumption

The American Cable Association has been a strong supporter of the FCC's proposal to assume cable operators are subject to local market competition on the video side unless proved otherwise, but they are also supportive of the making it easier for franchisees to rebut that new presumption.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated a proposal to reverse the current presumption that cable operators are not subject to effective competition given that the FCC has granted all such petitions, either in whole or in part, since 2013.

Granting such petitions frees cable ops from under basic tier rate regulation.

In a meeting with FCC officials Thursday (May 28), ACA senior VP Ross Lieberman emphasized that ACA supports measures that would make it easier for franchise authorities to rebut the proposed new presumption and make sure that "where effective competition can be shown not to exist, local franchising authorities would still be able to regulate cable rates."