ACA Asks FCC to Scrap Proof of Performance Testing

The American Cable Association has asked the FCC not to

graft analog-era proof-of-performance signal testing on a more robust and

reliable digital-delivery system, agreeing with the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association that self-certification rather than what ACA calls "needless

and ineffective" testing is the right route in the digital age.

But if the FCC does impose the rules on cable operators, ACA

wants it to allow self-certification for the smaller operators it represents.

"At the very least, if the Commission does adopt such testing requirements,

it should permit smaller cable operators serving 400,000 or fewer subscribers

to self-certify signal quality," ACA says.

In reply comments to the FCC's proposal to update its

proof-of-performance rules and signal leakage criteria, ACA pointed out that

when the FCC adopted the current regime back in 1992, it did not apply the

proof-of-performance standards to digital cable systems, though it said it

could if it appeared "necessary or desirable" in the future.

ACA says it is neither since the FCC has not identified a

signal quality problem in need of resolving.

"There is no reasoned basis for imposing potentially

burdensome digital proof-of-performance requirements on cable operators,"

ACA said.

ACA provides two other reasons for not moving the rule

regime to digital: 1) improvements in cable technology and 2) competitive

forces that provide marketplace incentive to deliver quality video.

In 1992, says ACA, analog systems relied on amplifiers that

could result in noise and distortions, while the error correction capability of

digital technology provides a more consistently good signal.

It also argues that with cable services now using

independent nodes serving a few hundred customers apiece, testing one node

would not provide much info, while having to test all of them would be an

unnecessary burden, particularly on smaller operators, with no offsetting

consumer benefit.

Verizon agreed with NCTA as well, saying in its reply

comments that the FCC's rules were outdated and "largely irrelevant,"

particularly for its FiOS, which as an all-fiber system had "limited

capacity" for leakage.